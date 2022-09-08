Sophie Wessex has sweet maternal moment – and sparks a big fan response The Countess of Wessex is a very proud mother of two

Sophie Wessex stepped out for a joint engagement with her husband Prince Edward on Wednesday- and the sweet photos have sparked quite the reaction!

MORE: Countess Sophie's heartache over daughter Lady Louise Windsor's big decision

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were in high spirits as they headed to Lancashire for the day. And Sophie was clearly enamoured with one young admirer, in particular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

A series of snapshots from the couple's outing was shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's future revealed following A-Level results

MORE: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

Sophie, 57, and Edward, 58, initially joined members of the local community in Preston as they celebrated 20 years since being granted city status to mark The Queen's Golden Jubilee - planting a tree to mark the occasion.

Photos of the outing were shared on the Royal Family Instagram account

They then spent time at the historic Lancaster Castle, where the Earl and Countess toured some of areas which have recently been refurbished, while also having a go at some traditional skills that are still being used at the Castle.

READ: The 5 most commonly misspelt royal names might surprise you

MORE: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

One very sweet photo from the day shows doting mum Sophie interacting with some younger members of the public.

Sophie was seen sweetly interacting with one little girl

Sophie, stylish in muted pink trouser suit and red heels, can be seen bending down to talk to a little girl, who is dressed in a sweet blue tutu dress and trainers. The royal is reaching out her hand to the little girl as her delighted mum looks on, smiling.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's life-changing eye surgery: all the details

MORE: How royals overcame their surprising health battles: Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, more

Royal fans adored the image, quickly filling the comments section with love hearts. Other spoke out in praise of the couple.

Edward and Sophie with their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

"So glad to see them again [red love hearts]," wrote one, while a second shared: "I like Edward and Sophie. They seem genuinely interested in people and what they are doing."

"These two people have really stepped up more into the limelight. They have become a good support to our Queen. I have got a lot of respect for them," said a third, as a fourth declared: "Loyal and lovely Wessexes!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.