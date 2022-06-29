Sophie Wessex wows in pink as she joins Prince Edward and Princess Anne at garden party in Scotland The royals are spending the week in Scotland

The Countess of Wessex always pulls out all the stops for special royal engagements, and Wednesday was no exception as she joined her husband and other royals for a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Alongside Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence were also in attendance.

During the garden party, Sophie looked stunning in a pale pink dress with a matching hat as she was seen laughing and chatting to members of the public.

Members of the Royal Family are currently enjoying Royal Week in Scotland, carrying out a variety of engagements.

Sophie, who is known as the Countess of Forfar while in Scotland, visited Capability, Riccarton Service earlier in the day and rocked another gorgeous pink outfit for the occasion, wearing a pink blazer and matching trousers by Gabriela Hearst, which she styled with a simple white T-shirt and heels.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-two arrived in Moray, Scotland, for a day of engagements serving to recognise community organisations, volunteers and young people across the region.

The Countess meeting 100-year-old David Flucker

This included visiting her husband and late father-in-law's former school, Gordonstoun.

The Countess and Earl have both taken on a more prominent role as working royals over the last couple of years, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their duties.

Sophie in particular is very popular with the public and clearly enjoys meeting people and learning more about community initiatives.

The Duchess looked lovely in pink as she chatted and laughed

She and Edward had a lot to celebrate themselves earlier this month, as the couple marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on 19 June, which was also Father's day.

They tied the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and have since gone on to welcome two children together – Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

