Concern for the Queen's health as Buckingham Palace issues new statement The 96-year-old monarch remains at Balmoral

Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding the Queen's ongoing health concerns.

MORE: Royal footman reveals what the Queen is really like behind closed doors

A statement from an official spokesperson reads: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Loading the player...

MORE: Kate Middleton sweetly kisses the Queen in unearthed footage

Members of the royal family have been informed about the development. Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Conrwall, have travelled to Scotland to be with the Queen. Prince William is also making his way to Balmoral, Kensington Palace said.

READ: Why the Queen has chosen to live at Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace

MORE: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

Prime Minister Liz Truss has released a statement in light of the news, saying: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Buckingham Palace has released a new statement regarding the Queen's health

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, meanwhile, told MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

It comes after the monarch was forced to delay a virtual meeting of the Privy Council on Wednesday on medical grounds.

She "remains comfortable and at Balmoral"

The 96-year-old royal had a busy day on Tuesday during which she accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Liz Truss as his successor.

READ: The Queen left in the dark after major mishap at Windsor Castle

MORE: Royal chef recalls the one time he made the Queen 'really angry'

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

The Queen was pictured on Tuesday meeting Liz Truss

The Queen was seen for the first time in public this week when she appeared in photographs with Mrs Truss.

READ: The Queen forced to adapt her Balmoral home for the first time due to her health issues

MORE: Where the royal family went to school and university - see who broke tradition

Royal fans were delighted to see the monarch, who appeared happy and in good health – despite the use of a walking stick. Some did express concern about the significant bruising on her hands.

Her family are travelling to Balmoral to be with her

"It's great to see Her Majesty again, it's been too long!" one fan enthused, while a second added: "So much [love] for the Queen!"

"God bless the Queen!" said a third, while a fourth wrote on Twitter: "She's so sweet. She's literally not just The Queen, but an angel."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.