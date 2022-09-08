Where is Lady Louise as Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex rush to Queen's bedside? Lady Louise had a huge life change recently

Lady Louise Windsor has had a very sad start to her university experience, as the news of her grandmother the Queen’s declining health has come two days after beginning her course at the University of St Andrews, where she is studying English.

St Andrews tweeted a welcome to new students on Tuesday, which read: “Huge welcome to all our new and returning students joining us this year. We have a whole host of welcome and induction events planned and look forward to meeting you!”

St Andrews is located on the east coast of Fife in Scotland, a two-hour drive from the Queen’s home in Balmoral, where she is currently residing. There has been no word on whether Lady Louise will be travelling to see her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty’s family The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles have travelled to Balmoral alongside the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's other three children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Queen and Lady Louise are close

Speaking about her health concerns, a Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Lady Louise started university earlier this week

The 96-year-old monarch had a busy day on Tuesday during which she accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Liz Truss as his successor.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

He added: "If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly."

