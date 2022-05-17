The Queen appears full of emotion as she watches poignant family tribute The monarch had appeared in high spirits

Joyful images of the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on Sunday evening certainly buoyed royal watchers, with the monarch appearing healthy and happy at the grand even.

Her Majesty, 96, received a standing ovation as she arrived at Windsor Castle for the open-air Royal Windsor Horse show, attended by celebrities including Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren.

WATCH: The Queen appears emotional as Lady Louise pays tribute to late grandfather

Photographs and video captured on the night showed the Queen beaming as she enjoyed the celebration to mark her 70-year reign.

But there was one moving moment for the monarch – poignant on a deeply personal level.

The monarch was clearly moved by the touching dedication

The programme included a touching tribute to Prince Philip following his passing last year. The royal couple's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor – daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie – led an emotional procession around the arena, driving her late grandfather's carriage.

The Queen looked solemn but proud of the 18-year-old as she took part in the procession to mark the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' event.

Lady Louise has inherited Prince Philip's passion for carriage racing

Lady Louise's appearance was all the more special given she inherited her passion for carriage racing from Prince Philip, who was a key figure in helping to establish it as a sport in Britain.

The young royal would sometimes accompany her beloved grandfather on his rides and even inherited one of his carriages after he died. The carriage left to Louise was Philip's most recent one, which he began using at the age of 91 for riding around Windsor and other royal estates.

The Duke helped boost the profile of the equestrian sport

On the day of his funeral last year, Louise also paid her grandfather the sweetest tribute by wearing an equestrian brooch, which featured a horse's head and a curled whip. The teenager has followed in her granddad's footsteps and is an accomplished driver, having competed in the Royal Windsor Horse Show among other events.

Her proud mum Sophie has previously said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She's loved it, it's really pushed her into doing things that she's had to schedule into her routine."

Lady Louise with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie

She added to The Telegraph: "She's quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it's given her a huge amount."

