Where will the Queen be buried? The resting place for royals Funeral arrangements are underway for the beloved monarch

Her Majesty the Queen has passed away aged 96, and state funeral arrangements will shortly be underway to bid a fitting farewell to the deeply beloved monarch. Her Majesty will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel, the resting place of her parents and sister, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral following Queen health concerns

Her husband, Prince Philip, is currently buried in the Royal Vault alongside King George III, IV and V, but will be interred to join Her Majesty in the memorial chapel. The memorial is located within St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Its construction was completed in 1969, and named after the monarch’s father.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Philips' ensuring love story

Upon her death, the Queen's coffin is expected to remain at Balmoral for several days and may be transferred back to London by Royal Train.

St George’s Chapel is described as a place of worship for the Queen and the Royal Family as well as a church serving the local community. The royal site reads: “Built by kings, shaped by the history of the Royal Family and still the location for both splendid Royal events and private family moments.”

Concern for the Queen began following an announcement on Thursday from a palace spokesperson which read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The rest place of Her Majesty's parents and sister

Members of the royal family travelled to visit her at the time, with Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall travelling to Scotland to be with the Queen. Prince William is also made his way to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement at the time, saying: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.