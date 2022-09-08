European royals react to Queen's death: King of Spain 'deeply saddened' The news has shocked the world

Foreign royals from around the world have been left "deeply saddened" by the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty has died aged 96 at Balmoral in Scotland, leaving behind her four children and the legacy of her 70-year reign.

The world has been shaken by the news - with world leaders, royals and celebrities sharing their heartfelt sympathies.

The world has gone into mourning

A condolence message from King Felipe to King Charles III said: "Your Majesty, dearest Charles, Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades.

"Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.

"Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts.

"We will miss Her dearly. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe."

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands also celebrated the Queen for the amazing woman she was.

They wrote: "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people.

"We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries’ close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution."

The Belgian royal family spoke of the fond memories they had of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wrote: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an extraordinary personality.

"We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion.

"Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever. The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband."

The King of Sweden echoed the sentiments of sadness and hailed the queen for her "outstanding devotion" as well as her "sense of duty" during her reign.

"With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.

"The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally.

"In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history. We offer our condolences to the Queen's family and to Her people."

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan, revealed she had a "heavy heart" as she shared a post in memory of the queen.

With a heavy heart we bid farewell to an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, a queen who embodied the traits of a faithful and devoted sovereign. The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace. — Rania Al Abdullah (@QueenRania) September 8, 2022

She wrote: "With a heavy heart we bid farewell to an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, a queen who embodied the traits of a faithful and devoted sovereign.

"The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

From Norway, King Harald praised Queen Elizabeth II for her complete devotion "in times of happiness and sorrow".

"The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

"For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people."

