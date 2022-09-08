How Meghan Markle was informed of the Queen's death The Duchess of Sussex did not travel up to Balmoral

Meghan Markle was not among the royals who travelled to Balmoral where the Queen passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September.

So how was the Duchess of Sussex informed about the death of the monarch? It is likely that her husband, Prince Harry, who was travelling up at time informed his wife of the sad news. Harry was one of many royals who travelled to Her Majesty's estate, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and Harry's brother Prince William.

Harry and Meghan had pulled out of an appearance at the WellChild Awards, which were held on Thursday, following reports about the Queen's declining health.

On Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The monarch's death was confirmed at 18:30pm, with an official statement reading: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

Following the Queen's passing, Harry's father, Charles, has officially become the King of England.

His wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will become Queen Consort when her husband becomes King. On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen released a deeply personal statement, expressing her wishes for the monarchy in future.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

