Following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children Archie and Lilibet have new royal titles, as their grandfather becomes King Charles III.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie, age three, is now technically a prince, while their daughter, Lilibet, age one, can use the title of princess. Rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean that Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, may also use an HRH title should they wish.

We wonder if the Sussexes will choose to use the titles for their children. The Duchess had previously addressed the subject of a title for Archie during her and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far down the line of succession to warrant a royal title. Despite being the late Queen's great-grandchild, he was not the first-born son of Charles, therefore was not automatically a Prince at that time.

Royal fans will now wait to see if the Sussexes use these new titles for their children.

There is also the issue of King Charles III possibly wanting a new slimmed-down monarchy and perhaps preventing Archie and Lilibet from using the prince and princess titles.

To do so, he will have to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

Until then – if that does happen at all – Archie and Lilibet will remain as prince and princess. It remains to be seen if the Sussexes use those titles for their children, though.

When Archie was born, the Queen offered him the titles Earl of Dumbarton or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor but Harry and Meghan chose not to use either for their son, instead calling him Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan are currently in the UK, mourning the loss of the Queen.

It is likely that the couple will be extending their trip until Her Majesty’s funeral, so their children could possibly travel from their home in California to join their parents.

It is unknown who is currently looking after the pair, although Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has helped with childcare in the past, so it is thought that the youngsters may make the journey with their grandmother.

