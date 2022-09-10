How Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will break centuries of royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will break centuries of tradition, as it is expected to take place in a different location from previous royal funerals.

For the first time since the funeral of George VI in 1760, the royal service will not take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, and will instead be held at Westminster Abbey.

The change of location is expected to be to allow more people to attend the funeral of the beloved monarch, which is likely to take place on Monday 19 September, following a period of national mourning.

RELATED: Duchess Kate had poignant last meeting with the Queen

The royal family at St George's Chapel, Windsor for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

King Charles confirmed in the Accession Council on Saturday that the monarch’s funeral will be a bank holiday for all four countries across the UK, though the exact date of the ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

St George’s Chapel has been the location of choice for most royal ceremonies up until now, including the late Prince Phillip’s funeral last year, and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

READ: The Queen's final summer with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren revealed

Thousands of guests are expected to be invited to the funeral of Her Majesty, which will also be televised, including close friends and family, presidents from across the world, heads of state, and European royals.

Though the service will take place at Westminster Abbey, tradition will be followed with the monarch's resting place, as she will be buried at St King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her father, King George VI, and mother Queen Elizabeth are also buried, along with the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

MORE: 6 books about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

Loading the player...

WATCH: What can we expect from the Queen's state funeral?

The Queen’s coffin, which currently remains at Balmoral, will be moved by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her other Scottish residence. It is then expected to be flown by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday 13 September, where a rehearsal for the procession of the coffin will take place.

Once the funeral has taken place, the Queen’s late husband Prince Phillip will be moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel, where he will be laid alongside his lifelong partner.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.