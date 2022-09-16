Princess Anne's subtle nod to the Queen – did you notice it? The Princess concealed a hidden tribute to her mother in her mourning attire

Princess Anne has put on a valiant display throughout the past week of mourning for her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch sadly passed away on 8 September – a moment that sparked a prolonged period of reflection for the royal family.

Mourners across the UK have been paying their respects to the Queen, in addition to immediate members of her high-profile family. Princess Anne paid homage to her mother through her choice of accessory – an unlikely yet sweet nod to her mother's reign.

WATCH: Princess Anne's last curtsy to the Queen as her coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

During her various public outings this week, Princess Anne stepped out clasping a blue-black leather handbag sourced from the gift shop at Balmoral Castle – the Queen's beloved Scottish residence where she passed away.

Featuring a monochrome tartan tweed trim around the circumference of the bag, a half moon shape and a tassel, the item, coined the 'Balmoral Blue Jura Bag,' was a subtle yet sentimental link to the Queen's favourite place of residence.

Princess Anne wore the bag during a trip to Glasgow

According to the Balmoral website, the bag "is made by The Leather Guild with our special Balmoral Blue tweed and luxurious leather."

She was also spotted with the item by Holyroodhouse

"This lovely shoulder or cross-body bag, which is ideal for the woman on the go, comes with a wide adjustable shoulder strap for comfort and style. With a range of zipped pockets inside and out for easy access to your bits and pieces." The timeless accessory is priced at £80.95.

The accessory also accompanied her to Balmoral

Princess Anne has been spotted with her trusty bag during visits to Balmoral, Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh and Glasgow in the past week of mourning.

The princess clasped the sentimental item during an outing in Edinburgh

Royal viewers can expect to see the royal make an appearance on Friday evening, where she will attend a vigil alongside her siblings at Westminster Hall. The royal family will pay their respects to the Queen while standing beside her coffin. Their children, the Queen's grandchildren will hold their own vigil a day later, which is set to last 15 minutes.

