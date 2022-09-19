The touching meaning behind the Queen's funeral flowers Her Majesty's favourite flowers and their sentimental meaning

Her Majesty loved and appreciated nature and when Queen Elizabeth II became the Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society Society in 1952 after the death of her father, she continued the dynastic association with the RHS which had begun in Victorian times.

SEE: The Queen's state funeral: Royal family unite in grief - live updates and photos

Queen Elizabeth II's visiting to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show each year was thought to have been one of her favourite annual events. The Queen had previously revealed that although she is not an expert in gardening, "plants, trees and flowers have been a source of pleasure” throughout her life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II - A tribute

We take a look at the Queen's favourite flowers and the particularly touching meaning behind her state funeral wreaths and floral tributes.

The Queen's floral tributes at Westminster

READ: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Order of Service revealed, including music, special readings and more

What are the Queen's funeral flowers?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral flowers at Westminster feature plenty of foliage including myrtle which was used in the Queen’s 1953 wedding bouquet as is royal tradition. Queen Elizabeth's bouquet featured a particularly special homegrown spring of myrtle. English oak and weeping birch have also been incorporated.

Myrtle - a favourite of the Queen

The Queen's funeral flowers and wreaths feature large white and green displays of blooms that mourners will have seen over the past week. These include Asiatic lilies, gladioli, alstroemeria, and Eustoma.

Inside Westminster at the State Funeral

DISCOVER: The Queen's brooch in her final portrait has huge sentimental value

What are the Queen's favourite flowers?

Lily of the valley, with its delicate bell-shaped fragrant white flowers and fine, deep green leaves, grows in abundance at Buckingham Palace and brought Queen Elizabeth II much joy throughout her 70-year-reign.

Queen Elizabeth's beautiful wedding bouquet

On her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947, the monarch carried lily of the valley in her bouquet which was made up of white orchids and a homegrown sprig of myrtle. These blossoms were a fitting choice for the Queen's 1953 coronation bouquet. These special blossoms held untold special associations for her for many years.

Lily of the valley was cherished by Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen loved roses, and pink and red blossoms are featured throughout all six of her private gardens. According to the Royal Collection Trust, some of the sweetly fragranced flowers were picked and used in table decorations at banquets.

SEE: 10 beautiful photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show

PHOTO: The Queen beams in poignant final portrait released ahead of state funeral

Since the 18th century, members of the British royal family have lent their names to roses, from Queen Victoria, whose eponymous flower is the Queen Victoria Lobelia, through to Queen Elizabeth II's roses. Her Majesty officially selected one rose to mark her Platinum Jubilee, 'the Queen Elizabeth II Rose' is a stunning new hybrid tea rose, bred by Harkness Roses, and it was produced exclusively to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen Elizabeth II Rose

Harkness Roses, who bred the flower describes it's "large classic shaped flowers which combine elements of soft pink, light amber gold and cream, and a strong sweet rose scent." The plant is said to be robust with big dark green leaves making it "a superb tribute" to Her Majesty and a wonderful way to honour her memory.

READ: How to style your houseplants and flower arrangements like a royal

Although not a ‘hands-on’ gardener, Queen Elizabeth II understood the importance of gardening to national life and took a lively interest in the gardens of her Royal residences at Sandringham in Norfolk, Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and at Buckingham Palace in London, but they also valued Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse as venues for large-scale summer garden parties.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story. Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.