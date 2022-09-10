Lady Louise Windsor rushes back from St Andrews for special service for the Queen The daughter of Sophie Wessex has returned from University

Lady Louise Windsor has rushed back from her studies at the university of St. Andrews to pay tribute to the late Queen.

The 18-year-old was captured on Saturday sitting behind her father, the Earl of Wessex, in a black car as they joined their royal family members and headed to a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church, a small church often frequented by Her Majesty during her stays at Balmoral.

Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips have also been captured in cars on the way to the service. Princess Eugenie has also been spotted.

Hundreds of members of the public have lined the route from the gates to pay their respects.

Lady Louise was sat behind her father

Earlier on Saturday, Louise joined her mother, Sophie the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Balmoral.

The Princess Royal, the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex had been at Balmoral since Thursday after news the Queen has taken a turn.

On Friday, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindall, who sadly couldn't make it in time to Balmoral, travelled to London. Eugenie is believed to have flown in from her new home in Portugal, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

Princess Eugenie came lives in Lisbon

Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are both thought to have arrived from within the UK, with Zara cancelling public engagements in the days leading up to the Queen's death.

Sophie Wessex was in attendance

Princess Beatrice has an especially close relationship with Her Majesty, with her grandmother among the few guests at her lockdown wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

The family has moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

