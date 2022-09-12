Queen Elizabeth II - how to pay your respects without queuing for hours The late monarch's funeral will take place on 19 September

The nation is in mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death on 8 September.

With many royal fans expected to pay their respects ahead of the late monarch's state funeral next Monday, here's how you can skip the predicted long queues.

In lieu of waiting until the Queen's coffin reaches Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon, fans will be able to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin on Tuesday as it makes its way to Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has shared details of the route which will see the Queen's coffin travel from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to RAF Northolt, before eventually arriving at the 96-year-old's former London residence via state hearse.

Royal fans left floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace

As the vehicle passes through London on Tuesday, royal fans will be able to line the streets around Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner, Constitution Hill, and around Buckingham Palace.

If, however, you're unphased by the prospect of queueing, the public will be able to pay their respects from Wednesday 14 September to Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

As she lies in state, her coffin will rest on a raised platform - known as a catafalque - in the middle of the Cathedral. The coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre resting above it.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan paid a visit to Windsor

It will be open 24 hours a day from 5pm on 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral, but royals fans are being warned that the large crowds mean queues can last for hours, possibly overnight, so it may not be suitable for younger children.

The Government has issued guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear, saying they should remain silent inside the Palace of Westminster. It urged people to "dress appropriately for the occasion to pay your respects", banning clothes "with political or offensive slogans".

The late Queen died aged 96

In addition to this, visitors will also face airport-style security checks, with tight restrictions on what can be taken in. Flowers, tributes, candles, flags, photos, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment are all banned, with only one small bag with a simple opening or zip permitted per person.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on 19 September at 11am with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey. The royal family will be reuniting to celebrate her life in what is expected to be a very emotional funeral.

