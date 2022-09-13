Why Prince Harry won't be in military uniform like his brother Prince William The Queen died aged 96 on 8 September

Prince Harry is mourning the loss of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. But unlike his brother Prince William, the Duke of Sussex will wear a mourning suit throughout events honouring the late monarch.

The Duke of Sussex's press secretary confirmed that he will wear a morning suit since "'his decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears".

Earlier in the week, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family would be allowed to wear military uniform when present at ceremonial events during the mourning period for the late monarch.

These include the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George's Chapel Windsor.

Having stepped down as a senior royal, the Duke of Sussex was denied the chance to don his military uniform. Harry and Meghan made the decision back in January 2020 and announced the news via social media.

Royal Editor Omid Scobie described the Palace's decision as a "huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for ten years… and spoked of the Queen being his 'commander-in-chief'".

Despite also being a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York was spotted in military uniform at Westminster Hall as a special mark of respect.

Prince Andrew was permitted to wear his military uniform

The late monarch's second son stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 owing to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. A royal source told HELLO! that it was a "personal decision by the Duke," adding: "He discussed with the Queen and the Prince of Wales and other members of the family, but it was a personal decision."

Ahead of his legal settlement, his mother the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

Prince Harry paid a visit to Windsor last week

The Queen's vigil comes ahead of her state funeral which is due to take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch's four children and their partners: King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are all expected to be among the attendees.

