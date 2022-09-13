What will close for the Queen's funeral on bank holiday Monday? Supermarkets, cinemas and high street stores have confirmed they will be shut

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to take place on Monday 19 September, with a National Day of Mourning and a bank holiday scheduled.

Many businesses are set to be closed, from cinemas, to supermarkets.

WATCH: The Queen's health over the years

Will supermarkets be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Asda are among the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday.

Many businesses are set to close as a mark of respect

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all confirmed they will be closing their supermarket stores for the day of the funeral, with fashion retailers such as John Lewis and Primark also confirming closure plans.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

Supermarkets will be shut for the Queen's funeral

The Government guidance is: "Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

Hospital closures for Queen's funeral

The NHS has also warned that some appointments may be cancelled, instructing patients to wait to hear if their scheduled appointment is to go ahead.

Are schools open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Schools will close on the day of the funeral, giving students the chance to watch the televised service and pay their respects.

Schools will be shut for the Queen's funeral

Are tourist attractions open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Heritage sites owned by English Heritage across the UK, including Stone Henge and HMS Belfast, will be shut for visitors too, as a mark of respect.

In a statement, English Heritage said: "As a mark of respect, English Heritage is closing all sites on Monday September 19 2022 for Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral."

National Trust houses, gardens, cafes and shops will also be closed on the day of the funeral, though the organisation said coast and countryside car parks and pre-booked holiday cottages and campsites will remain open for visitors.

The charity also said: "National Trust places will remain open during the mourning period to provide a place of reflection for members and visitors."

Museums and art galleries are set to be shut for the Queen's funeral

Major galleries including the National Gallery in London, National Galleries of Scotland and the Tate galleries will also be closed, as will museums including the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the V&A in South Kensington, London.

Are pubs and restaurants open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

When it comes to pubs and restaurants, staying open is a personal choice, though it is expected they will keep their doors open for the public to raise a glass to the much-loved monarch.

Are cinemas open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Many of the UK's cinemas will close on the day of the Queen's state funeral – while others will remain open to screen the event for free, they have said.

Major chains including Cineworld, Odeon and Showcase will shut their sites on 19 September in a mark of respect.

Other cinema chains including Curzon and Arc have chosen to screen the funeral for free while cancelling the rest of their programming that day.

