The Queen's closest friends and family to have private final moment away from cameras The family will say their final goodbyes

It has been revealed that the Queen's closest friends and family will have a final private moment with Her Majesty on Tuesday, ahead of her funeral next week.

MORE: The touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that you might have missed

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, explained that after being accompanied to RAF Northolt alongside Princess Anne, her daughter, the Queen's coffin will be returned to Buckingham Palace to lie in the bow room, where it will be joined by several members of her family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen's friends and family to have final private moment

Emily explained: "It's going to be a very private moment, this is something the family want to do without the cameras present it's a chance for them to say their final goodbyes before handing the Queen over to the nation for the lying in state. "

READ: King Charles III's Northern Ireland residence had £24million renovation – inside photos

SEE: Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen

Emily also said it was "fair to assume," that the private meeting will include a number of the Queen's closest friends as well as family members.

The Queen's coffin will return to Buckingham Palace

The Queen's coffin will be met by the King and Queen Consort as it arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. ahead of the procession on Wednesday, which will see thousands of royal fans lining the mall to grieve their late Queen.

Prior to their appearance at Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen consort, Charles and Camilla, have been in Northern Ireland, a place much beloved by the new king.

Thousands queued overnight in Edinburgh to see the Queen's coffin

Emily summarised Charles' busy timetable, explaining: "King Charles has had a really busy day, he hasn't stopped to draw breath. He's packed in a visit to Hillsborough castle in Northern Ireland. He has received a message of condolences from the speaker from the Northern Ireland Assembly, who's a member of Sinn Fein, and it's a very significant moment because this is a party that has been traditionally opposed to the royal family, so this is a very big moment.

"He is also attending a service at St. Anne's cathedral, and that will be another moment to reflect on the queen's life, and he will be meeting members of the public outside."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.