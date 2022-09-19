Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex in tears as they comfort each other during emotional service – video The couple were seen wiping their eyes during the Queen's funeral

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen wiping away tears in one moving moment from Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who were sat on the end of the front row in front of the Queen's coffin, were visibly upset as they both reached for handkerchiefs.

Prince Edward was also spotted wiping his face as his wife, Sophie, looked over to her husband. A moment later, Sophie grabbed herself a tissue and wiped away her tears.

It was an emotional service all around for the royal family. In another heartwarming moment, as members of the family were getting ready to leave, Sophie could be seen putting her arm on the shoulder of Prince George.

Before the service began, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined other members of the royal family as they walked in the procession as the Queen's funeral was brought into Westminster Abbey.

It was an emotional day for the Wessexes

Immediately behind the coffin was King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Behind the Wessexes were Prince William and Princess Kate with their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte between them. Following behind the Wales' was Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Other members of the royal family in attendance include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex sat on the front row

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral. Former Prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May were all pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

Following the service at Westminster, the Queen's coffin was taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner before beginning its journey to St George's Chapel in Windsor, where there will be another service later on Monday afternoon.

