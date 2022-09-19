Which monarchs are buried at Windsor Castle? The royals laid to rest with Queen Elizabeth II The Queen was laid to rest beside close family members

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place on 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. She was laid to rest in the King George VI Chapel at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King George VI Chapel was commissioned by the late monarch in 1962 and intended to hold members of her immediate family. It is the final resting place of her parents, King George V and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret, are also interred there. She was one of the very few royals to be cremated.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried into St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was moved from his original resting place, the Royal Vault, to join her in the King George VI Chapel. He died on 9 April 2021.

The royals are joined by a number of other late members of the family in St George’s Chapel itself. King Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, Charles I, King George III, King George IV, King William IV, King Edward IV, King Henry VI, King Edward VII, and Queen Mary. Of the ten sovereigns, five are buried in vaults beneath the choir, while the other five are in tombs in the chapel.

King George VI's coffin, Queen Elizabeth II's father, arrives at St George's Chapel in February 1952

St George’s Chapel is both a community church open to the public and a place of worship for the royal family. It has hosted several royal weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Edward IV started building St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1475. It was completed by Henry VIII, 53 years later in 1528.

