What happens after the Queen's funeral? Inside royal protocol following a monarch's death It's not straight back to business

When Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, the nation entered a ten-day period of mourning, but following Her Majesty's funeral, the royal family will remain in a period of royal mourning.

The royal mourning period tends to last seven days following the funeral and is observed by members of the royal family and their households, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties. In this case, the royal mourning period is due to end on Monday 26 September.

During this period, members of the royal family will continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances, but will wear black. Mourning bands will be worn where appropriate.

Flags will remain half-masted at Royal residences until 8am on the morning after the final day of royal mourning.

The royal mourning period is dictated by King Charles II, with a Buckingham Palace statement reading: "It is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's funeral.

The royal family observe a royal mourning period

"Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties."

Prince Philip's death was marked by a two-week period of royal mourning, as dictated by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family will continue to wear black, as a mark of respect

During the period the royal family engaged in subtle duties, dressed in black

