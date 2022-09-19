Revealed: Where the royal family were seated at the Queen's funeral Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey

On Monday 19 September the world paid its respects to Great Britain and Northern Ireland's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family gathered together in London's Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral, remembering their mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother who served on the British throne for 70 years. The royal seating arrangements were organised in order of precedence.

WATCH: The Queen's finest family moments

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seated in the ornate Canada Club chairs in the front row of the south lantern.

Camilla was seated next to Princess Anne, who was beside Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, then Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

King Charles III with his siblings

Across the aisle were the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Princess of Wales with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte along with Duchess Meghan

Directly behind the King and Queen Consort were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Princess Beatrice sat next to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who was beside Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life are also among the 2,000 mourners gathering at the abbey for the service.

Foreign royals were seated across from the British royal family.

Inside Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden was 14 rows back on the south transept behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic leader.

Other leaders paying their respects were Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the coffin of his wife, the Queen.

