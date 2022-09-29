New confusion over the Queen's death certificate: Details The monarch passed away on 8 September

It's been exactly three weeks since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Following her state funeral on 19 September, the royal family entered an official period of mourning, which came to an end earlier this week.

However, there are now questions arising surrounding her passing – most notably, her death certificate.

The Queen died at her home in Balmoral, Scotland – and, as such, requests to see the certificate go through the National Records of Scotland.

The Queen passed away at her Balmoral home

The document is a mater of public record and would be expected to reveal the cause of Her Majesty's death, and when and where she died.

However, the NRS is now being accused of attempting to block the release of any details pertaining to her passing.

Her death annoucement being placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace

According to the Daily Mail, the government department has been accused of being secretive and stopping legitimate attempts to obtain a copy of the certificate.

Had the Queen died in England there would be no need to release an official cause of death since the Registration Act of 1836 does not apply to monarchs.

The Queen has been laid to rest with her family, including husband Philip

But as she died in Scotland under the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965, all deaths must be registered within seven days - and this includes the submission of a death certificate to a registrar.

As such, when Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, no announcement from the Palace was made. One month later, it emerged that his cause of death had simply been recorded as "old age" by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas.

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99

The description suggested that there was no other identifiable illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks prior to his passing.

The Queen's death on 8 September has been simply described as "peaceful" by the Palace.

