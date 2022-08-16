Princess and Olympic equestrian divorces husband after 12 years of marriage – details The royals tied the knot in 2010

After 12 years of marriage, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's niece Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg has divorced her husband Alexander Johannsmann, the Royal Court of Denmark has confirmed to Billed Bladet.

READ: 7 royals who remarried after divorce: From Prince Charles to Princess Anne

The former royal couple met in January 2006 through their mutual interest in horses. Alexander picked up Olympic equestrian Nathalie's horse, Fantast, in Berleburg to drive it to Aarhus, where she competed in a horse show – but he later admitted that he thought the princess was a horse keeper during their first meeting!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings - some may surprise you

However, he soon learned of her identity and after several years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in January 2010. Princess Benedikte's youngest daughter, 47, married the German horse-breeder, 44, in a civil ceremony in May 2010, before holding a religious ceremony in the Evangelical Church in Bad Berleburg on 18 June 2011.

For the latter celebration, Nathalie looked beautiful in an ivory satin and lace gown designed by Henrik Hviid, complete with a sweetheart neckline, long sheer sleeves with star-print embroidery, a fitted waist and a long train. She teamed the dress with a sparkling tiara and a white, yellow and green bouquet, which she accidentally forgot when she travelled to the church!

SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

RELATED: Adele breaks silence on huge diamond engagement ring from Rich Paul

The Olympic equestrian and the German horse-breeder at their religious ceremony in 2011

Nathalie and Alexander are parents to two children: Konstantin Gustav Heinrich Richard, who was born shortly after their civil ceremony on 24 July 2010, and Louisa Margareta Benedikte Hanna, whom they welcomed on 28 January 2015.

They announced that they officially divorced on 15 August 2022, but they are not the only royal couple to end their marriage.

The former couple confirmed their divorce on 15 August 2022

Over the past thirty years, three of the Queen's children have split from their first partners and two of them have said 'I do' for the second time. Prince Charles married the Duchess of Cornwall after divorcing the late Princess Diana, and Princess Anne is now happily married to Sir Timothy Laurence following the breakdown of her relationship with Captain Mark Phillips.

Meanwhile, many more have separated but chosen not to remarry, such as Peter and Autumn Phillips and Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

MORE: 13 pregnant celebrity brides with bump-skimming wedding dresses: Vogue Williams, Rachel Riley & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.