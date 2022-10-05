Princess Madeleine of Sweden melted her followers' hearts on Wednesday, when she shared photos of her family's new edition on Instagram.

The royal posted three photos of her new dog Oreo, including one with the family's existing pup Teddy.

Another photo showed Oreo staring straight at the camera, while in a third he appeared to be sticking his tongue out as he licked his upper lip.

The Princess captioned the images: "Please meet Oreo! He is a 3-yr old Havanese, who we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami."

She went on: "Prior to that, Oreo was not treated well and was tied up outside, under the Florida elements, for most of the day and night.

"But today, he gets to make us laugh and show us what a tender and loving soul he has (and, yes, Teddy and he are total buddies who can't stop playing with each other)!"

Princess Madeleine has welcomed new pup Oreo

Madeleine's followers rushed to share their enthusiasm for the new addition, with one commenting: "Yay for adoption!!! Lucky pup!"

Another sweetly added: "That is so wonderful of you! 8 years ago I adopted [a] cat who was badly treated, I cannot be happier now having such a loving companion."

Others posted red love heart emojis, while one wrote: "Oreo is so cute. Thank you for adopting him."

The princess loves spending time with her family

The Swedish royal moved to the US with her husband Chris O'Neill and their three children back in September 2018 and initially rented a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property with a swimming pool and tennis court, before moving into their own incredible $3million residence.

Speaking about her move to Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine previously said: "I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school.

"In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community."

