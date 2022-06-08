Why Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding anniversary is a big family occasion The couple got married on 8 June 2013

It has been nine years since Princess Madeleine of Sweden married her husband Christopher O'Neill in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace.

RELATED: Princess Martha Louise, 50, announces engagement to Shaman Durek - see breathtaking green ring

Their wedding anniversary on 8 June is also an important date for the Swedish royal family since their two daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Adrienne were baptised on the same day - and in the same location!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

In 2013, Madeleine and Christopher had a beautiful ceremony held in both English and Swedish, which saw the beautiful bride wear a Valentino gown with ivory-coloured Chantilly lace, a low back and a four-metre-long train, which she paired with a silk organza veil.

The royal, 39, and the businessman, 47, then hosted a private wedding reception at Drottningholm Palace, when Madeleine changed into a white ball gown that previously belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia.

MORE: 9 royals who married in intimate civil ceremonies

READ: Crown Princess Mary just wore her breathtaking bridal tiara to a royal wedding

In an interview shortly before the wedding, Madeleine explained: "The wedding dinner will take place at Drottningholm's castle, which I am very happy about. Drottningholm Castle means a lot to me because I was born and raised there."

Princess Madeleine and Chris have since welcomed three children: Princess Leonor, eight, Prince Nicolas, six, and Princess Adrienne, four. No doubt they will be celebrating their anniversary with their children, since the date holds a special significance for the family.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill got married on 8 June 2013

On their first wedding anniversary in 2014, the couple returned to their wedding reception, Drottningholm Palace, to christen their eldest daughter, Princess Leonore.

Four years later, her younger sister followed suit when it came to the date and location of her christening, while Prince Nicolas was the only one of Madeleine and Chris' children to be christened on a different date, on 11 October 2015.

Princess Madeleine during her daughter Princess Adrienne's christening on 8 June 2018

All three, however, did wear the traditional christening gown that was first worn by Prince Gustaf Adolf in 1906. Following the ceremonies, their initials were reportedly embroidered onto the dress.

Sharing a photo of the service programme back in 2018, Princess Madeleine wrote: "Same same but different! Christening for Adrienne 8th of June 2018!"

RELATED: The dos and don'ts of your wedding day tan - a tanning expert reveals all!

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.