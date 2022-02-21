Sweden's Princess Madeleine returns to Instagram to celebrate special occasion The royal is mum to Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared her first Instagram post of 2022 on Sunday to mark a special occasion.

The royal mum-of-three, 39, uploaded a photo of her and Christopher O'Neill's eldest child, Princess Leonore, to celebrate her eighth birthday.

The image was a close-up of the young princess, wearing a white dress and beaming at the camera.

READ: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours in rare statement

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at the most beautiful Swedish royal christenings

"Happy Birthday to our strong and beautiful Leonore!" proud mum Madeleine wrote in the caption.

Princess Madeleine, Christopher and their family have resided in Florida since August 2018, but they have previously lived in New York, Stockholm and London.

Princess Madeleine shared a new photo of Princess Leonore

Princess Leonore Lilian Maria, Duchess of Gotland, was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014. She also has two younger siblings, Prince Nicolas, six, and three-year-old Princess Adrienne.

Princess Madeleine revealed in an interview with Swedish magazine Mama in 2019 that she had been having contractions during her brother, Prince Carl Philip's wedding to Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Her son Nicolas was born two days after the ceremony.

MORE: Prince Albert shares latest update on Princess Charlene's health

MORE: Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex share their home with an unusual pet

Madeleine and her family spent Christmas in Stockholm

Madeleine, who is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, married British-born American financier Christopher O'Neill in Stockholm in June 2013.

In 2019, the king made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, as well as Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden for the holidays, where they received the Christmas trees at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.