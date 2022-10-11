Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes children pumpkin picking ahead of Halloween - photos

Princess Madeleine of Sweden proved she's just like any other parent as she took her two young daughters to a pumpkin patch on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a delightful carousel of snaps documenting their fun-filled afternoon selecting an array of colourful pumpkins from The Berry Farms in Florida.

The 40-year-old royal included three candid snaps of her adorable daughters, Princess Leonore, eight, and Princess Adrienne, four. The two youngsters looked so sweet as they carefully reviewed the sea of orange winter squashes, before posing with their chosen pumpkins.

Princess Madeleine captioned her post: "It's a pumpkin picking kinda day!"

The royal children got into the spirit of things

Her fans flocked to the comment section, with one gushing: "Getting so big and staying so cute," whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful. Oh my goodness the girls have gotten so big. Princess Leonore looks like her Moma and Adrianne looks so much like her grandmother."

"Wow...the girls look so grown up!" penned a third, and a fourth chimed: "They are precious!"

Princess Madeleine and her family relocated to Miami

The royal shares three children with her husband Chris O'Neill. Aside from Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, the couple are also proud parents to seven-year-old Prince Nicolas.

Together they live in a lavish $3million home in an exclusive area of Miami. Set in around 6,500 square feet of land, their villa is split into six bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a gym, office, kitchen, dining room, spacious terrace, garage and a private wing just for the children.

The couple tied the knot in 2013

The Swedish royals relocated to Miami in September 2018 and initially rented a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property with a swimming pool and tennis court, before moving into their own residence.

Princess Madeleine quickly settled into their new home in the US, and speaking about her Miami life during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine previously said: "I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school.

"In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It's a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!"

