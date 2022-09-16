Sarah Ferguson's poignant first outing since death of Queen

Sarah Ferguson has been seen for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died, visiting floral tributes left for Her Majesty in Windsor.

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of York can be seen in an all-black ensemble as she was joined by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, to take in the vast flowers left for her former mother-in-law.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable family moments

Sarah Ferguson didn't join her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for a walkabout in Balmoral, making Friday the first time the 62-year-old has been seen since Her Majesty died.

MORE: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might attend the Queen's funeral

SEE: Touching moment Prince William helps Queen Consort Camilla during King Charles III's proclamation

The Duchess still lives with her ex-husband at the Grade II-listed residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and it has been reported that their property will welcome the monarch's former Corgis Muick and Sandy and Dorgi Candy.

Sarah paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Instagram following her death. Next to a poignant picture showing the monarch posing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Sarah wrote: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

Sarah Ferguson still lives with Prince Andrew in Windsor

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth."

LOOK: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seen holding hands in first moving photo since Queen Elizabeth II's death

Sarah continued: "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

Sarah Ferguson and the Queen had a special bond

It is believed that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother will attend the funeral of Her Majesty on Monday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.