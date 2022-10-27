Everything Prince Harry's memoir Spare will cover: all the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry's "intimate" memoir, Spare, will hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, it has been revealed.

The candid memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House, is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape Prince Harry over the years.

Ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer, the father-of-two's tome has been billed as a book of "raw, unflinching honesty".

In a press release, the publisher said: "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

Harry will discuss his childhood

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."

Which topics will Harry explore?

Prince Harry's much-anticipated book will focus on the duke's "personal journey from trauma to healing".

It is expected to include chapters on Harry's childhood, his time in the military and serving in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father.

The Duke of Sussex served in the army for ten years

The deeply personal account will moreover touch on Prince Harry's decision to step down as a senior royal in 2020 and his subsequent decision to move across the pond with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry moved to California

The 416-page book may potentially include explosive segments about the royal family. Members of the royal family such as King Charles have not laid eyes on the manuscript. Their lawyers and aides have moreover been kept in the dark throughout the process.

The royal family haven't read the manuscript

Beyond this, the 38-year-old may dissect his rocky relationship with Prince William after the duo had an initial falling out back in 2018. Rumours of drama first emerged after Prince Harry reportedly told William that he wasn't doing enough to welcome Meghan into the royal family.

The memoir is set for release in January

An unabridged audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be released by Penguin Random House Audio in digital and physical formats on January 10, 2023. As per Harry's request, proceeds from Spare will be donated to a number of British charities.

