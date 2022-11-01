Princess Madeleine delights royal fans with incredible Halloween family photo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden likes to keep her fans updated on her family's adventures and it's clear that she loves to celebrate every happy and fun occasion.

Most recently, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's sister, who lives with her family in Florida, revealed she had visited a pumpkin patch with two of her children with husband Chris O'Neill, and on Monday she shared an incredible Halloween photo on Instagram.

The family snap shows Madeleine alongside her husband and their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – and they are all in full costumes.

Madeleine and Chris appear to be dressed as hippies, whilst Leonore, eight, is a witch, seven-year-old Nicolas is dressed as Tom Cruise's Top Gun character, Maverick, and four-year-old Adrienne is a unicorn.

Princess Madeleine and her family dressed up for Halloween

"Happy Halloween 2022," Madeleine simply captioned the post.

Fans of the family loved the post and were quick to react to the fun photo. "Hahaha!!! Adorable. The Little Unicorn is my favourite!" one wrote, whilst another remarked: "I love how Chris has a different wig every year."

Another added: "Love how Prince Nicolas got into Top Gun."

"What a lovely family," said a fourth.

Madeleine isn't the only royal to have taken to Instagram on Halloween. Princess Charlene of Monaco also shared an adorable photo of her two children with Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Princess Charlene also showed off her children's costumes on Instagram

In a photo shared with Charlene's nearly half a million followers, the seven-year-olds could be seen posing side-by-side inside the family home, which had also been decorated.

Little Gabriella dressed up as a pumpkin, donning an orange dress complete with green bow and green tights and an orange wig with a pumpkin headband. Her brother, meanwhile, transformed into a vampire, with white face paint and fake blood around his mouth.