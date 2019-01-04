Royal family arrive back home following Christmas break Holidays are over!

It's back to school and back to work for hundreds of thousands of royal fans around the world, and Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family are no different. Swedish publication Expressen has reported that Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their three children Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and baby Princess Adrienne are back in the US following a very fun and festive two week-break in the princess' native Sweden.

Swedish royal press director Margareta Thorgren confirmed that the family celebrated the New Year in Stockholm before flying back to their home in Miami, Florida. And they are not the only royals preparing for the start of the year; the Cambridges will be heading back to London from Norfolk soon as Prince George and Princess Charlotte resume school and nursery on Tuesday.

During the winter holiday, Princess Madeleine was reunited with her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as her siblings Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and their spouses, while her three young children will have been able to play in the snow with their cousins Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. The royals will have also celebrated Queen Silvia's 75th birthday on 23 December.

Madeleine, 36, welcomed in the New Year by reflecting on the highs of 2018, revealing that – unsurprisingly – the "best thing" that happened to her last year was the arrival of her third child, Adrienne. She shared a gorgeous close-up photo on Instagram of her nine-month-old daughter bundled up in a snowsuit, sitting in her buggy.

The family relocated to the US last year, with the palace noting that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age". According to Swedish publication Svensk Damtidning, the royals are renting a house in Miami which sits in a gated community protected by guards. They have access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court, shared by other residents.

Madeleine has continued to work with the World Childhood Foundation, championing children's rights, while her businessman husband Chris divides his time between the US and Europe.

