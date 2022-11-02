Queen Elizabeth II's touching handwritten letter to Prince William revealed

The late monarch and Prince William shared an unbreakable bond with their unique tie stretching beyond the realm of their official duties.

And this week a sweet letter from Her Majesty to Prince William has resurfaced on social media, 25 years later. The thoughtful letter was shared on Twitter by the Royal Household Mail account on Monday, where it quickly garnered thousands of likes.

In the handwritten letter, the late Queen penned: "William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny," referencing an enclosed advent calendar.

Delighted by the sweet note, royal fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Aw I have never seen this!! They had such a lovely relationship," whilst a second penned: "I give advent calendars to my granddaughters and always gave them to my children! Love this!"

"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny"- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana. pic.twitter.com/qo6j882yUb — Royal Household Mail 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@RealRoyalMail) October 25, 2022

The Queen's note went viral

"Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Aww the sweetest thing".

According to the Daily Mail, the note was auctioned off by RR Auction in Boston back in 2016 after it was sold to the company by a former employee of Princess Diana.

A spokesperson from the auction house described it as "a seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmastime association" and estimated it would fetch around $1,500.

Prince William and the Queen shared a close bond

The duo's sweet bond was highlighted in the moments after the Queen's death. In a moving statement, Prince William said: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

The royal paid tribute to his grandmother

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

He continued: "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

