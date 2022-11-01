The Duchess of Sussex reveals how Lili's birth changed her outlook on life – 'I see the world differently' Meghan Markle opened up

The Duchess of Sussex made a candid confession about her experience of giving birth to daughter Lilibet Diana, one.

MORE: Meghan Markle has some incredible news to celebrate – details

In her latest Archetypes podcast entitled "Good wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom," the former Suits actress opened up to Pamela Aldon, First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau and Sam Jay about what it means to be a good mum or a good wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

Meghan, 41, revealed how her view of the world changed after she gave birth to Lilibet in June 2021.

RELATED: Everything Prince Harry's memoir Spare will cover: all the details

DISCOVER: Why Meghan Markle stopped Prince Harry mid-proposal

"I first just had Archie. Now I'm a mom of a daughter and whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did, I see the world differently through how she's going to see the world and how she's going to look at certain women as role models," she revealed.

Meghan's podcast has been nominated for an award

"And when I look at a lot of women, I'm speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that," Meghan continued.

During the frank conversation, Meghan later divulged her morning routine at home in California with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, three, and baby Lilibet, one.

Sharing a fresh insight into their weekday schedule, Meghan said: "With the morning rush, I'm sure it will only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's you know, both monitors on, for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then half an hour later, Archie gets up.

The family moved across the pond in March 2020

"I start doing his lunch box right before he's up. While I have [Lili] I give her a little nibble… And I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it and it feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

Meghan and Harry relocated to Montecito after the duo stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. While the Prince and Princess of Wales' children have a nanny at home, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, it's thought Harry and Meghan care for their children themselves with help from Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan's mum Doria helps with childcare

READ: Meghan Markle reveals mother Doria Ragland's living situation

Doria, 66, lives in a separate house located two hours away from Meghan's lavish mega mansion. It has been reported that she inherited the home from her father when he passed away in 2011.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.