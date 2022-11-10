Revealed: What King Charles said when he realised he was being egged The monarch was left feeling confused after egg attack

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visited York on Wednesday when a protester threw up to five eggs at them, all of which missed the royal couple before they were ushered away.

A new video, taken by a member of the public, shows King Charles' reaction when he realised what was happening, as well as the first words he spoke.

In the clip, it's clear to see that the monarch realised there was an issue as soon as he heard the first egg crack next to his right foot.

The father-of-two can be seen looking down at the cracked egg before continuing to shake hands with city leaders, including the Lord Mayor, who had welcomed the couple to the new city.

King Charles looked down after hearing the egg crack next to his right foot

As he is being ushered away by his team, Charles can be heard talking to His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, who accompanied the royal throughout the engagement, and telling her, "Let's get out of the way," before asking "Where do we go next?"

He then turns to a member of his team and asks: "Is he [the protester] here?" before being told not to worry.

King Charles was clearly left feeling confused as the drama unfolded, with crowds booing loudly, not at the royal, but at the lone protester, who was later arrested.

The monarch seemed unphased by the incident

On Wednesday, however, North Yorkshire Police said that the man, a 23-year-old student at the University of York, had been bailed.

North Yorkshire Police said the man, who they did not identify, had been interviewed following the incident. Despite the drama, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which saw the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor. It was last carried out by his mother, the Queen, in 2012.

The King appeared unfazed as he went on a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds.

The couple later attended the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

King Charles unveiled a statue of his "beloved mother"

Speaking at the ceremony, Charles said: "The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

"Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come."

The 2m sculpture weighing 1.1 tonnes and made from lepine limestone from France was designed to celebrate the late Queen's platinum jubilee and was completed in August, the month before her death.

