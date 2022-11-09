King Charles heckled by protestor with eggs as he prepares to unveil statue of the Queen The monarch is in York

King Charles's two-day visit to York has been tinged with upset.

The monarch and his wife, the Queen Consort, started Wednesday - their second day of the tour - with a walkabout at Micklegate Bar.

WATCH: King Charles heckled by lone protestor ahead of unveiling statue of late mother

But things took a turn when a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at the King. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when the man threw three eggs at them, all of which missed, before the royal couple were ushered away.

According to onlookers, the individual was protesting Britain's history with slavery. However, the crowd around quickly turned on the man and were heard shouting, "Shame on you".

The moment eggs were thrown at the royal party as King Charles arrived in #york today. Video from Henry TB pic.twitter.com/OuGMpDlJdC — DavidDunninguk (@daviddunninguk) November 9, 2022

Police quickly apprehended the protestor

The man was quicky apprehended by the police – prompting more loud cheers from surrounding members of the public. Cries of "God save the King" also rang out. He was eventually removed from the scene.

Happily, the incident didn't seem to faze the royal couple and the King went on to do a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds. Charles and Camilla had arrived to attend a ceremony at Micklegate Bar – the place where the sovereign traditionally enters the ancient city.

The man was booed by the crowd

This ceremony was last carried out in 2012 when the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service.

Charles and Camilla then moved on to York Minster where the King unveiled a statue of his beloved late mother for the first time since her death.

King Charles and Camilla seen arriving for the York ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony at York Minster, Charles said: "The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come." The impressive two-metre sculpture weighs in at 1.1 tonnes.

The Yorkshire tour will finish in Doncaster, where the King, accompanied by Camilla, will confer city status at the Mansion House.

