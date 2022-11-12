King Charles makes incredibly generous promise to staff during cost of living crisis The royal is thinking of his employees

King Charles' staff will receive a financial bonus of £600 this month to help with the cost of living crisis in the UK.

According to The Sun, the Monarch's thoughtful payment will come entirely from his own private income and no taxpayer's money will be used to pay his workers.

The publication explained that staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment, those earning between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400, and those who are paid between £40,000 and £45,000 will receive £350.

There are 491 members of staff employed at the royal palaces including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle and an additional 101 staff at Clarence House, where he and Queen Consort Camilla currently reside.

There are over 500 members of staff

The touching news comes after money-saving expert Martin Lewis unearthed a photo of himself and the King which he shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old shared a throwback snap of himself in fits of laughter with the then Prince Charles. Alongside the photo were the words: "Just found this old picture - from I'm guessing perhaps 8 years ago - when I first met Prince, now King, Charles at a reception supporting @samaritanscharity."

"From (my possibly very dodgy) memory of it, he'd asked about my job. I explained and he'd said 'So you tell people what they want to hear?'

The money-saving expert previously met the King

"I replied it was more 'Telling them what I thought they needed to do' then as a cheeky aside I said 'I suspect you'd be quite good at that, Sir.' The photo is the reaction."

Martin has been a stalwart for members of the public who are looking to save money due to the rising cost of electricity with his show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "What a great photo for you to have!" whilst a second penned: "What a brilliant photo Martin and a wonderful memory".

"Brilliant natural laughter," noted a third, and a fourth added: "This is fabulous".

