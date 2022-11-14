Prince Harry makes surprise appearance – as royals gather on Remembrance Sunday Meghan Markle's husband was spotted by onlookers

The British royal family were out in force as they attended the first Remembrance Sunday since the death of the Queen.

MORE: 10 rarely seen photos of King Charles doting on baby sons William and Harry

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led the solemn occasion, which was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Phillips comforts a tearful Prince Harry in sweet video

Across the pond, meanwhile, another royal also made a poignant outing – Prince Harry.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted on romantic date night - details

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's different morning routines

Harry, 38, was spotted by surprised onlookers in Hawaii as he paid a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour on Friday.

Prince Harry was spotted at the Pearl Harbor memorial on Friday

Dressed smartly in a suit, Harry appeared to be on his own for the outing; Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were nowhere to be seen.

But he spent time talking to the families who were also visiting the memorial on that day.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 'afresh' with one another

MORE: Meghan Markle's doting mother-daughter moment with Doria caught on tape

Harry's outing coincided with Veterans Day in the US, which is observed annually in the United States on 11 November, the same time the UK observes Remembrance Day. Veterans Day is a federal holiday in America, honouring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and dates back to the end of World War I.

The military holiday is close to Harry's heart

The Remembrance Day military holiday is particularly close to Prince Harry's heart as he served as a Captain in the British Army. During his ten-year service, the Duke carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Harry and Meghan shared a moving message on their Archewell website to mark the occasion.

READ: Inside Meghan Markle's mother Doria's whirlwind romance and unconventional wedding

MORE: Surprising way Meghan Markle's mother Doria prepared for Archie and Lilibet's birth

It read: "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world.

The Prince carried out two tours of Afghanistan

"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.

"We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty's Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.