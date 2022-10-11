Surprising way Meghan Markle's mother Doria prepared for Archie and Lilibet's birth The grandmother-of-two enrolled in 'grandparenting classes'

Becoming a grandparent for the first time can be a period of great joy and excitement, but can also be overwhelming, which is why Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland reportedly enrolled in 'grandparenting lessons'.

According to the MailOnline, Doria booked herself into Cradle Company classes led by Brandi Jordan ahead of the birth of Archie, Meghan and Harry's first child. The Los Angeles-based classes were the perfect warm up to welcoming a royal baby to the family, with Brandi's star-studded clients including the likes of Megan Fox, Rosamund Pike and Julia Stiles.

Parenting expert Brandi has previously been flown to delivery rooms and nurseries around the world, charging fees of up to £5,000 ($5,550) at a time.

Cradle Company's website offers various methods of training, one of which provides "learning of the basics of newborn care, child development, supporting mom through the postpartum period, how to support a healthy infant sleep schedule, how to offer breastfeeding support, and business tools" for newborn care specialists.

The Duchess shares a close relationship with her mother Doria

Speaking to the MailOnline, Brandi gave an insight into her courses for grandparents, explaining that some mothers prefer to embark on motherhood solo, while others "find strength in grandma and lean on her to encourage, nurture and help them."

It seems the Duchess chose to keep her mother incredibly close throughout her pregnancy, birth, and the first month of motherhood.

Grandmother Doria, 66, was indispensable to Meghan when she gave birth to her first child, Archie, in May 2019.

Doria temporarily left her home in California in mid-April that year and flew to London to be with her heavily pregnant daughter for a month.

Meghan and Harry are proud parents to Archie and Lilibet

The yoga instructor and social worker had hired a house and dog sitter while she was away, so she could dedicate her time to Meghan and Harry in Windsor with her new baby.

It is understood that Doria had her own quarters in the couple's home at Frogmore Cottage, and she also has access to the guesthouse at their Montecito mansion.

