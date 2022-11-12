Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share heartfelt photo for touching reason The couple took to their website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an incredibly moving photo in honour of Remembrance Day and Veterans Day on Friday.

Taking to their joint website Archwell, the husband and wife duo shared a touching of themselves facing military officers, who are held flags as they attended the Invictus Games in The Hague earlier this year.

As well as the meaningful snap, the couple shared a heartfelt message. It read: "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world.

"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

Harry and Meghan shared the touching image on Archwell © Chris Allerton

Veterans Day is observed annually in the United States on 11 November, the same time the UK observes Remembrance Day. Veterans Day is a federal holiday in America, honouring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and dates back to the end of World War I.

As well as their emotional tribute, Harry and Meghan also honoured the meaningful occasion by closing their office, as stipulated in their out-of-office email response.

Prince Harry served for ten years

"In observation of Veteran’s Day and Remembrance Day, our office is closed Friday, November 11," reads the message.

The Remembrance Day military holiday is particularly close to Prince Harry's heart as he served as a Captain in the British Army. During his ten-year service, the Duke carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Last year, the duo made a special trip to honour Veteran's Day, to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst army base in New Jersey. During their visit, Meghan and Harry met with service members from all six branches of the military, and hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses.

