Meghan Markle appears in brand new photo with Prince Harry – and fans all say same thing The couple posed alongside Amanda Gorman

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have appeared in a new photo – and it's sparked quite the response on social media.

The snapshot shows Amanda Gorman stood in between the couple, with the trio all beaming for the camera.

American poet Amanda, 24, shared the candid snapshot on her Instagram ahead of her appearance on Meghan's podcast.

She wrote: "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!"

Amanda shared the snapshot on her Instagram account

Amanda's followers were quick to respond to the post, which a number sharing their excitement at hearing the podcast episode.

A majority, meanwhile, sweetly told Amanda that the honour was Harry and Meghan's. "I imagine The Duchess was beyond thrilled to have the honor of speaking with you; you're an exceptional poet," one remarked.

A second shared: "And what an honor for The Duchess, too. Your light, art & wisdom are balm for so many." And a third echoed: "Personally I think the Duchess is the lucky one!"

The talented poet famously spoke at Joe Biden's inauguration

Former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda was a surprise guest at the close of Meghan's latest Archetypes podcast episode, which hit Spotify on Tuesday.

Meghan welcomed actress and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriquez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell for a conversation titled 'Beyond the Archetype: Human Being' to discuss sexuality, identity and femininity.

Meghan later introduced Amanda and the "powerful" poem she wrote.

Meghan has welcomed a number of notable guests on her podcast

"There is a movement brewing. We are the storm, the very form of change. The way forward isn't a road we take but a road we make," Amanda said. "Forged forth by a future that is female. We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there's will, there's woman/And where there's woman, there is forever a way."

In response, Meghan exclaimed: "It's so good! I mean, did you guys hear that? 'And where there's women, there is forever a way.' Truer words have never been spoken. Thank you Ms. Amanda Gorman."

