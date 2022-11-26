King Charles shares the sweetest holiday photo with Princess Anne captured by 'Mama' The royals were enjoying a family holiday

Buried in the sand up to their necks, the two little children giggle as their mum captures it on film. But this is not your usual holiday snap – the corgi between the smiling faces gives a clue as to the identity of the famous family.

The little boy in the photo, King Charles, would have been about eight in the charming snap. It was taken from video footage captured by his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II, after the Duke of Edinburgh buried him and his sister Princess Anne, aged around six at the time, in the sand.

The heartwarming scene unfolded on Holkham Beach in Norfolk in the summer of 1957.

Charles chose the image for a TV tribute to his mother, A Jubilee Tribute to the Queen by the Prince of Wales, which was broadcast on the BBC in 2012, to mark her Diamond Jubilee.

In the documentary, His Majesty reflected on the monarch's then 60-year reign and speaks of the day his "Mama" was crowned.

He also shared another photo of the monarch attending his school sports day at Hill House School, West London, in the summer of 1957.

He remembers her "amazing poise" and "natural grace" on June 2, 1953, and how she prepared for the big day.

"I remember my Mama coming, you know, up, when we were being bathed as children, wearing the crown," says Charles. "It was quite funny – practicing."

He adds: "The Diamond Jubilee gives us the chance to celebrate with pride all that the Queen means to us – whether as a nation or as one of her children."

