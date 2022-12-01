Queen Elizabeth II's special companion honoured with heartwarming award - and it's so touching Emma is so sweet…

The Queen's favourite riding pony Emma was honoured with a very special award on Thursday after being voted for by the public.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Diana's grave is 'hauntingly beautiful' in new photo shared by brother Charles Spencer

Her Majesty's four-legged companion, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, won the award Horse of a Lifetime Award at a gala dinner at Cheltenham racecourse for the annual Horse and Hound awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's pony Emma makes emotional appearance at Windsor Castle

The star companion received a bag of delicious carrots for her tremendous efforts.

DON'T MISS: The Queen unexpectedly leaps inside Balmoral Castle in unearthed photo

REVEALED: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's adorable tribute to Queen at royal homes leaves fans emotional

Lizzie Briant, who accepted the prize and the carrots on behalf of head groom Terry Pendry, said: "Emma has the most wonderful temperament and never puts a foot wrong."

The Queen riding Emma in 2008

"It was thrilling when I realised she was going to Windsor to be ridden by the Queen. Everybody adores her at the Royal Mews — there isn’t a pony in the country that is better loved."

This isn't the first time Emma has had people talking, as in September the late Queen's equine friend made an incredibly moving appearance at her funeral and looked terribly forlorn as Her Majesty's coffin made its way past her on the Long Walk at Windsor.

Emma, who is a Highland Fell pony, was in Terry's capable hands as she stood on the Castle grounds and awaited the Queen's coffin.

Emma waited for Her Majesty's coffin to pass at Windsor

Talking about the 24-year-old mare, Terry said: "Her Majesty adored Emma. "She is a comfortable ride and sure-footed. Emma always enjoyed a carrot out of a brown paper bag after riding."

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing, and in an interview in September, broadcaster Clare Balding revealed the sweet reason behind the Queen's love of horse racing.

The Queen has always made her love for horses known

Speaking on the BBC during the Queen's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace, Clare said: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

Clare also shared that Her Majesty enjoyed horse racing because all eyes were not on her for a change.

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," she said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.