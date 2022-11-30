With less than a month to go until Christmas, many of us are gearing up for the big day and the royals are no different!

At the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite estate, Balmoral Castle, visitors are being offered the chance to shop on-site, stocking up on gifts and decorations on selected dates.

The residence's official Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, in a message which read: "Step into Christmas at Balmoral!

"We have something for everyone in our Christmas shop with many of the items produced exclusively for Balmoral. [Christmas tree emoji] Open 10am to 4pm on 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 17th, 19th, 21st and 23rd December."

The tweet was illustrated with a cosy-looking image of the shop, which is decorated with a large Christmas tree and in the distance, a portrait of the late Queen, who was especially fond of her Scottish home.

At the front of the frame, what looked like some toy corgis could just be seen – how sweet!

Step into Christmas at Balmoral! We have something for everyone in our Christmas shop with many of the items produced exclusively for Balmoral. 🎄



Open 10am to 4pm on 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 17th, 19th, 21st and 23rd December. pic.twitter.com/1OCQwBEjVW — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) November 30, 2022

Balmoral's Christmas shop looks so cosy!

The news follows a delightful image shared to Balmoral's social media at the weekend. A photo shared to the estate's official Twitter account showed a beautiful rainbow, perfectly framed over Balmoral Castle.

The image, which showed a stunning clear blue sky and acres of green lawn in front of the castle, was captioned: "[rainbow emoji] Over Balmoral Castle this morning".

Royal fans were clearly moved by the photo, with one commenting of the late Queen: "Where she loved [red heart emoji, rainbow emoji] thank you for sharing x".

Balmoral has been the Scottish home of the royal family since 1852

A second responded: "Oh stunning rainbow wow," while a third simply added: "Beautiful". The image was a welcome sight following some sad news from the estate the previous week.

At that time, a tweet was posted informing potential visitors that there had been some flood damage to the area.

It read: "Please take great care if you're visiting Loch Muick. The floods have caused significant damage to our tracks and bridges."

