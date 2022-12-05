Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of planting stories - details Harry & Meghan is set to air on 8 December

Netflix has dropped a second explosive trailer for Harry & Meghan in which Prince Harry has accused Buckingham Palace of "planting stories".

In the latest one-minute trailer, the Duke of Sussex narrates: "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories... It's a dirty game."

Against a backdrop of images showing the late Princess Diana and Princess Kate being hounded by the paparazzi, Prince Harry continued: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

The streaming giant has announced that volume I will air on 8 December, with Volume II set to grace our screens on 15 December.

The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry's bold claim comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a glimpse of their first Netflix trailer on Thursday. The emotionally-charged video includes a montage of deeply personal snapshots including a string of never-before-seen romantic photos.

From loved-up selfies to touching pregnancy bump photos, the Sussexes didn't hold back from sharing some of their more intimate moments.

Harry and Meghan relocated to California

Following a montage of images, Prince Harry can then be heard saying: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." And at the very end, Meghan can be heard saying: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?".

The couple signed their multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

