Prince Harry releases poignant new photos hours before docuseries launch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries Harry & Meghan launches on Netflix on Thursday, and hours ahead of the launch the Duke of Sussex has shared some poignant photos.

On Wednesday, Harry marked Pearl Harbor Day, an annual holiday that recognises those who were killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941. The Duke visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu where he met with serving personnel whilst honouring those who died and paying his respects.

Harry toured the sites of the USS Missouri and the USS Arizona alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo and Admiral John Aquilino, paying his respects with a ceremonial laying of flowers at the reflection pool.

Archewell released poignant photos of the occasion, including the royal saluting personnel as he arrived, and being shown the memorial, which bares the names of the victims.

As Harry was stripped of his military honours after he left the royal family, he was unable to salute or wear military uniform when at the Queen's funeral in September; a small exception was made to allow him in his military uniform when he and the Queen's other grandchildren held a vigil at her coffin.

Harry was seen performing a US salute, with the palm facing towards the shoulder, as opposed to facing straight out.

Harry met with serving personnel

The photos came ahead of the release of his docuseries charting his and Meghan's departure from the royal family and the first trailer caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her.

The Duke paid his respects at the memorial

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

