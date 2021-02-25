Will Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland make an appearance in Oprah interview? The Duchess is incredibly close to her mum

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air next week, and unsurprisingly there is huge anticipation ahead of the tell-all chat.

Amongst the many questions potential viewers have is whether or not Meghan's family will appear in the interview – more specifically her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan, 39, is incredibly close to her mum, who has no doubt been a pillar of support for both Meghan and Harry following their move to California last year.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland

She will also be invaluable when it comes to helping the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child later this year.

Doria, 64, was memorably the only member of Meghan's family present when she married Harry in May 2018. She was also in the UK for the birth of grandson Archie Harrison one year later, and was by Meghan's side for her first few days of motherhood, staying with the new family in Frogmore Cottage.

Doria was the only member of Meghan's family to attend her wedding

She was also mentioned in the official birth announcement from Buckingham Palace, which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Prince Harry and Doria pictured together

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

Significantly, Doria then went with Meghan and Harry when they travelled to Windsor Castle to introduce their son to the Queen, and appeared in the official portrait showing the monarch and Prince Philip meeting their great-grandchild for the very first time.

Doria was on hand when the Queen met Archie for the first time

Fans will now just have to wait until 7 March to see whether or not Doria appears in the 90-minute Oprah interview.

Topics set to be covered include motherhood, marriage, leaving the royal family and life in the spotlight, with Meghan later joined by her husband as they discuss their move to the US and their expanding family.

