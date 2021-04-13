Meghan Markle being supported by mother Doria Ragland while Prince Harry is in UK The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is taking place this weekend

With a baby on the way and a toddler to look after, the Duchess of Sussex can count on her mother Doria Ragland for a helping hand while her husband Prince Harry is away.

Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her daughter, was advised by doctors not to travel to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which is taking place this Saturday 17 April.

She has remained at home in Montecito, Santa Barbara and while her mum Doria lives in Los Angeles, it's likely that the social worker has made the one-hour-and-a-half drive to Montecito to be with her daughter. She'll no doubt help with childcare duties and comfort Meghan, who is said to have been close to her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip.

Harry and Meghan live in an £11.2 million property made up of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Doria can make use of.

Harry flew to the UK last weekend and was spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport. He is staying at his English residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he and Meghan previously lived and raised their son Archie as a newborn.

Prince Harry with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland

When the Sussexes relocated to the US, they gave Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank permission to move into their home to accommodate their growing family. Eugenie and Jack, who are very close to Harry, became first-time parents in February when they welcomed a son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Harry is currently self-isolating in the cottage, although he will be allowed to leave quarantine to attend his grandfather's funeral on Saturday on compassionate grounds. The list of attendees, which is limited to 30 people due to coronavirus restrictions, has not yet been announced but Prince Philip's four children and eight grandchildren are expected to support the Queen on the day.

