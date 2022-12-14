King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in emotional return to Westminster Hall This was so moving...

King Charles marked his mother the late Queen's life in a touching display on Wednesday, as he returned to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch lay in state.

The King unveiled a plaque marking where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was displayed to the public alongside similar memorials to previous British monarchs, including the late Queen’s father and grandfather.

Applause rang out from the gathered officials, which included Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer.

It was an especially momentous occasion as it was the first time a reigning monarch has ever unveiled a tribute to their predecessor.

His Majesty was accompanied by his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, and the late Queen’s former right-hand man, Sir Edward Young.

He was greeted by Black Rod, Sarah Clarke as well as the Speakers of the House of Commons and House of Lords, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord McFall of Alcluith.

The King spoke to members of the parliamentary staff

The King spoke to parliamentary staff of the Palace of Westminster who worked during the historic Lying-in-State period including its finance director, cleaning manager, executive chef and security officer.

He asked: "Did you have to usher them [the queuing public] away in the end? There were more than 200,000 in the end. Remarkable".

Despite the biting cold outside and the solemnity of the occasion, the King appeared to be in good spirits and when a peer dropped their walking stick, he even handed it back.

The monarch was in good spirits despite the solemn occasion

The Lord Speaker, Lord Alcluith, said afterwards that it had been the biggest "privilege of my life" to help ensure that members of the public could pay their respects to the Queen.

He added: "I was here the whole time. Lindsay [Hoyle] and I are the key holders to Westminster Hall and were here from beginning to end. What an honour.

"It was one of the most complex organisational tasks and the staff were absolutely fantastic."

