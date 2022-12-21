Queen Consort Camilla's son shares Christmas insight ahead of family reunion

One of the eternal arguments around Christmas is what the best piece of food on the dinner table is, and Queen Consort Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, has revealed his thoughts on the matter.

The professional food critic wrote an article for Country Life where he shared what he believed to be the best producers of some of the most popular Christmas dinner meals around, including suppliers of turkey, goose and the best bacon and chipolatas, which are perfect for those pigs and blankets. He even shared where to get the best potatoes, and perhaps controversially, sprouts.

And as no Christmas dinner is complete without a Christmas pudding, Tom even revealed the best suppliers of this essential.

It's likely that Tom supplied an insight into his own Christmases with his family, given his love of the brands he shared, and it might even give a glimpse as to what King Charles and Camilla will be enjoying this festive season.

Tom will likely want to reunite with his mum during the holiday season, and will be sure to recommend his picks end up on the menu.

Camilla will likely reunite with her children this Christmas

The King and Queen Consort will spend Christmas at Sandringham, and on Wednesday they hosted a family lunch at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple welcomed loved ones including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise, but Prince William and Kate were absent.

This Christmas will be a poignant one for the royals, as it will be the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September.

Her Majesty would often entertain her family at Sandringham, before they all headed to church together on Christmas Day for a special service.

