The Queen Consort has been propelled onto the world stage as the wife of the new king, Charles.

And now friend Paul O'Grady has spoken about the lesser-known private side of Camilla – including one detail that he says "shocks" onlookers.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Paul shared: "Camilla's a really funny woman - you can have a great laugh with her and you don't feel like you're on ceremony."

He added: "I always get a big hug and kiss from her, too, which always shocks everybody."

Paul O'Grady spoke about his friendship with Camilla

Paul and Camilla have bonded over their love of animals – in particular, dogs. The royal is the patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and is set to appear in the Christmas edition of Paul O'Grady: For The Love of Dogs.

It comes after royal fans spoke out in praise of Camilla amid the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Netflix docuseries.

The Queen Consort has been praised by fans amid the Harry & Meghan drama

On Tuesday – two days before the release of part two – the Queen Consort headed out for a solo engagement, and royal fans were quick to praise down-to-earth Camilla for her resilience at such a difficult time.

"Queen Camilla is, in my opinion, wonderful," one Twitter user remarked, while a second echoed: "Appreciation for Queen Camilla - who has never explained or complained."

King Charles and Camilla will host the royals for Christmas at Sandringham

A third stated: "She was not born into the Royal family but her 'devotion to the king' and loyalty to Britain will make her a role model."

It comes after King Charles and the Queen Consort released their first Christmas photograph of his reign.

The couple are a great source of support for one another

In the picture, taken by Sam Hussein, the royals could be seen dressed in coordinating red and green outfits at the Braemar Games on 3 September 2022, five days before the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

At the time, the royal couple were pictured enjoying the celebrations alongside Princess Anne, but there was one crucial member of the family who was missing. The Queen was planning to attend the gathering in Scotland, but she cancelled her appearance just days before after suffering from mobility problems.

